Army to open schools for martyrs' children

The Army will open two boarding schools exclusively for children of martyrs and disabled soldiers after the Centre put a cap on their education fee. The proposal has got a nod from the government and the schools should be set up in the next three to four years.

One of the schools will be located in Pathankot and the other in Central or South India — Bhopal and Secunderabad are the two options.

The government was under pressure to roll back the Ministry of Defence (MoD) order putting a monthly cap of Rs 10,000 on education fees for children of martyrs and disabled soldiers belonging to Army, Navy, and Air Force. Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba in his capacity as Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee had earlier asked the government to revoke the order which ended fee waier on tuition, hostel, uniform, books etc to kids of martyrs.

There have been several representations made to the MoD to revoke the order as it is likely to demoralise the families of soldiers.

The decision to restrict it to Rs 10,000 per month was taken in September this year.

