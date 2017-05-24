Army, CRPF, police staged fake encounter in Assam; planted weapons on NDFB(S) men: CRPF IGP

Rai has called for a full-fledged investigation, saying in his report that since multiple security agencies were involved, it indicated a deep institutional malady.

A Gujarat cadre IPS officer who is currently posted in Shillong with CRPF as Inspector General has alleged that the encounter of two suspects of NDFB(S) faction in Chirang district of Assam in March 30 this year was staged, according to an Indian Express report.

IPS officer Rajnish Rai has made the allegation in a report sent to CRPF headquarters in Delhi, raising questions regarding an encounter carried out in a joint operation by the Army, Assam police, CRPF and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Alleging that the two men were picked up from a house in D-Kalling village and killed in cold blood in Simlaguri, the officer has claimed that weapons were planted on their bodies.

According to police, the two deceased identified as Lukash Narzary alias Langfa and David Islary were active cadres of NDFB(S) and involved in a number of crimes, including extortion.

Rai has also marked the report to Assam Chief Secretary VK Pipersenia; the then acting CRPF DG Sudeep Lakhtaki and others.

"An 11-year-old boy was present in the house from where the suspected NDFB(S) men were picked up. This boy was taken away by a woman who lived in the adjacent house even as the operation was on," the daily reported, citing Rai's report.