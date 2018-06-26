Army Major Handa who killed colleague's wife had fake social media profile to befriend women

In the latest update involving an Army major murdering the wife of a fellow major, the Delhi police has said that the accused, Major Nikhil Handa, had made a fake profile on social media to befriend women, the Indian Express has reported.

The police also said that Major Handa met the victim Shailja Dwivedi using this fake profile in 2015 when he was posted in Srinagar. In the fake account, Major Handa says he is a Delhi-based businessman. Reports also suggested that he had made over 3,000 calls to Shailja over the past few months

Metropolitan Magistrate Manisha Tripathy granted custody of Major Nikhil Handa to the police after it said he has to be taken to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh to make certain recoveries including his clothes and weapon used to commit the crime.

Handa was arrested on Sunday from Meerut for his alleged involvement in the killing of Major Amit Dwivedi's wife, Shailja, in the Delhi Cantt area on Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday, Shailja had left home for a physiotherapy session at the Army Base RR Hospital in Delhi Cantonment. An official vehicle assigned to her husband had dropped her outside the hospital. When the driver went to pick her up, he was told that she had not turned up for the session. Around half-an-hour later, she was found dead.

"We had got a call from passers-by about a body on the road. It appeared that she had been run over by a car, but when the police examined the body, they found her throat was slit. During preliminary investigations, it was found that Shailja was last seen getting into another car from outside the hospital," said Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).

"During interrogation, Handa revealed he was obsessed with her and wanted to marry her. On Saturday, he picked her up from outside the hospital after which they went for a drive and during which the two got into an argument when he proposed marriage to Shailaja, which she refused. He then attacked her with a knife, threw her out of the car and to make it look like an accident, ran his car over her several times," said Kumar.