Army camps still vulnerable to terror attacks

The Indian Army is looking for technology to secure military bases that remain vulnerable to terror attacks as inputs keep pouring in about possible Pathankot and Uri-like attacks.

Procuring of reconnaissance and early warning systems to secure vital installations and military bases is the top agenda for the Indian Army.

"We keep getting inputs on attacks on the lines of Pathankot and Uri. Security of installations in the hinterland is a concern... Our major requirements include intelligence, reconnaissance, electronic warfare, and early warning system to deal with this," Army Chief Bipin Rawat said on Wednesday.

After the attack on Pathankot Airbase and a military camp in Uri last year, a security audit had come out with measures for securing vital installations, but not much has changed on ground.

Enhanced security features, that includes a nine-foot wall with an electric security fence equipped with sensors around military bases, have still not been installed, leaving the camps vulnerable to terror attacks.

"The kind of fencing that exists is easy to breach. The plan to have additional walls and electric fencing is still not fully operational. Some installations have got it, but it will take time to completely secure all, as the money required to complete this is huge," an army source said.

There have been a series of strikes on military installations in Kashmir over the last year.

Rawat, speaking at a seminar on finding indigenous solutions to India's military needs, said private sector must join hands with the government to cater to the needs of security forces. "We must win the next war with home-made solutions," he said.

Stressing on developing the domestic defence industry, Rawat said the Army was working with private sector and academia on developing indigenous systems and platforms.

The Army chief also urged the private sector to utilise its financial resources for carrying out research and development activities, focusing on requirement of the armed forces.