Army: 190 militants killed in 2017 in J&K

More than 190 terrorists have been killed in Kashmir this year that has remarkably improved the situation in the restive Valley, security forces said on Sunday as they set up a helpline and asked youth to shun violence and join the mainstream. This coincided with more families coming out in the open, appealing to their sons, who have joined terrorist ranks, to return home.

"Eighty of the terrorists killed this year were locals. Of the 110 foreigners, 66 were killed near the Line of Control (LoC) while infiltrating. We have killed approximately 125 to 130 terrorists in the hinterland of the Kashmir valley," said Lieutenant General JS Sandhu, General Officer Commanding (GoC), 15 Corps.

This, he said, has resulted in a remarkable change in the situation. "You are all aware that the agitation has been brought under control to a great extent," he said.

He said Hajin, where six top LeT terrorists were killed on Saturday, had been under the radar for sometime, given the presence of foreign terrorists there. The Haijin group of LeT has largely been decimated. Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Munir Ahmad Khan, said LeT is facing leadership crisis.

There are more than 200 terrorists still operating in the Valley. Of them, 110 to 120 are local. "We look forward to continuing operations and we hope to restore peace in the Valley as soon as possible," said Lt Gen Sandhu.

Encouraged by the return of footballer-turned-terrorist Majid Irshad Khan, the CRPF established a helpline to facilitate the homecoming of the local militants.

"We have come to know that some boys want to come back but they do not know how. We have a helpline, Madadgar. The police and the Army also have a helpline. Anyone, be it a militant's friend or family member or anyone else who is looking for an opportunity to seek help from the forces or want to establish contact… this is the medium and means to contact us. We will try our best to help militants who want to return," said Zulfikar Hassan, Inspector General of CRPF (operations).

Hassan assured there will be no harassment. Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, SP Vaid, said the force was able to wean away more than 60 boys from the path of violence. "I hope other boys will shun violence and come back and adopt peaceful methods to join the mainstream," he said.

Sandhu also appealed to youth to shun violence and advised them to stop being Pakistan's proxy in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, shunning inhibitions, more families came forward appealing to their terrorist sons to shun violence and return home. Heart-wrenching videos of parents have surfaced. The mother of Ashiq Hussain Bhat, a shopkeeper in Shopian, appealed to him to return home. Bhat had left home for the shop but did not return. Later his picture brandishing a gun appeared on social media, announcing his formal joining of terrorism.

"I want my son back. I appeal to him to return. He was a daily wager. We will lock the house and commit suicide. I am saying sorry if any mistake has been committed," said his mother Fehmeeda, as tears rolled down her cheeks.

Later another family of neighbouring Pulwama district went public appealing to their son Manzoor Ahmad Baba to return. "I have no one other than my children. Please let him go," said his mother appealing to terrorist organisations to release him.

Vaid said it is a very encouraging trend and more mothers should come forward to ask kids to return. "I request other mothers to appeal to their children because we do not want anybody to get hurt," he said.

KILLINGS AND COMEBACKS