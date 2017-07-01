Apna Dal(S) to hold rally, strengthen ties with partner BJP

In a show of strength, Apna Dal (Sonelal) will hold a rally in Varanasi tomorrow to mark the 68th birth anniversary of Dr Sonelal Patel with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath billed to be key speaker.

The Jan Swaabhimaan Rally, which will also be attended by state minister Omprakash Rajbhar of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), is an opportunity for alliance partners to come together for the first time since the "historic" win in the assembly elections, said party spokesperson Arvind Sharma.

"It will be a show of strength for the party, as we look forward to strengthening our ties with our alliance partners, BJP and SBSP. This year, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be the key speaker in the rally, which is going to be attended by party workers not only from UP but from neighbouring states as well," Sharma told

