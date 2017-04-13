AP Inter Result 2017: BIEAP to announce AP 12th Class, AP Intermediate Results at 12pm. Check results on bieap.gov.in

AP Inter Result 2017: The Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce the AP 12th Class Result and AP Intermediate Result 2017 on 13 April 2017 at 12 PM. Students who gave the exam can check their results on bieap.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in & manabadi.com.

AP Inter Result 2017: The long wait of students are over Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will be announcing the AP 12th Class Result / AP Intermediate Ist/IInd year result 2017 on 13th April 2017 at 12 PM. Students can check their results on bieap.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in & manabadi.com.

About Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP)

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) was founded in 1971. BIEAP used to regulate and supervise the system & courses of AP Intermediate education and matters related to the board. Andhra Pradesh is the first state in India which adopted the 10+2+3 pattern of education.

BIEAP conducts intermediate examination every year in the month of March. This year, BIEAP Inter 1st year examination were conducted from 1st March 2017 to 17th March 2017, while 2nd year inter examinations were held from 2nd March 2017 to 18th March 2017. Around 7,23, 099 students students appeared for the AP Inter examination 2017 in the state. Candidates who appeared for the AP intermediate examination can expect their AP result 2017 on 13th April at 12 PM.

Steps to check BIEAP Inter Results 2017:

1. Log on to bieap.gov.in / results.cgg.gov.in / manabadi.com.

2. On homepage click on AP Intermediate Results 2017.

3. Enter the required details.

4. Log in and check your AP 12th Result 2017 on the website.

Students can take a print out of the same for further reference.

Best of luck to all the students who appeared for AP Inter I/II Year Exams!