Andhra Pradesh: 24 tribals admitted to hospital in East Godavari district

Twenty-four people, belonging to a tribal community, were hospitalised here after they took ill with symptoms such as severe vomiting and diarrhoea. It is suspected that they are suffering from effects of food poisoning.

All the patients are from Chavaraee village in Y Ramavaram mandal of East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

Some of them were shifted to a hospital at Kakinada on Monday.

Integrated tribal development agency project officer A N Dinesh Kumar said that several people from the area suffered suspected food poisoning after partaking a marriage feast at Maradumily village on May 29.

Many of them were hospitalised in the course of last three weeks.

These twenty-four persons were admitted to Rajamahendravaram hospital on Sunday as their condition worsened with complaints such as severe vomiting and diarrhoea, he said.