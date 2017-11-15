Another shocker: Pakistan not weak to allow India to take PoK, says Farooq Abdullah

Days after ex- Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah made a controversial statement about autonomy in Jammu and Kashmir and that PoK belongs to Pakistan, he has made another shocking assertion, which virtually asks India to give up its rights over Pak Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Addressing party workers in Uri area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, the senior NC leader said, "How long shall we keep saying that (PoK) is our part? It (PoK) is not their father's share. That (PoK) is Pakistan and this (J-K) is India." He said 70 years have "passed but they (India) could not get it (PoK)". "Today, they (India) claim it is our part. So take it (PoK), we are also saying please take it (from Pakistan). We will also see. They (Pakistan) are not weak and are not wearing bangles. They too have atom bomb. Before we think about war, we should think how we will live as humans," Abdullah said.

Farooq Abdullah further said about a case filed about him in Bihar that, "A case has been filed against me. That too by a Muslim. May God protect him. Look at his situation, he does not know Kashmir. He does not know our situation. They (Pakistan) drop a bomb, common people and soldiers die here (in Kashmir) and when a bomb is dropped from here, our people and soldiers also die there (PoK). Till when would this storm continue? Till when would the blood of innocents continue to flow," he told his party workers.

It leaves to be seen how Omar Abdullah and other National Conference leaders defend this rather outrageous statement from former Jammu and Kashmir CM.