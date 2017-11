Anger among people about GST and demonetization, Gujarat polls big challenge for BJP: Shatrughan Sinha

There is anger among people over GST and demonetization and the writing on the wall is clear that the Gujarat assembly election is not just a 'chunav' (poll) for the BJP but a 'chunauti' (challenge), outspoken party MP Shatrughan Sinha said today.

Sharing dais with Congress leader Manish Tewari at a panel discussion on the latter's book, Sinha also defended his comments on economic issues, saying "if a lawyer can talk about finances, if a TV actress can be the HRD minister and if a 'chaiwala' can be... then why I cannot talk about economy?" His remarks were an obvious reference to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani, who was earlier HRD minister, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, he did not name any of them. He maintained that he was not challenging his party but "showing mirror to it" in the BJP's and national interest.

"From the writing on the wall and anger among people over GST, demonetisation, unemployment... seeing it, I don't want to say how many seats the BJP will get but certainly this election is going to be a special challenge," he said. However, the MP from Patna Sahib said the BJP can increase its seats with unity and should not take the elections lightly. "I will only say the matter is serious and this is not chunav (election), but chunauti (challenge)," he said.

Asked if he could join any other political party, the former cinestar replied with his signature dialogue, "khamosh (keep quiet)". Sinha has been a vocal critic of the Modi government's policies and decisions over a number of issues, including GST and demonetization.