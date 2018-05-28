Trending#

Andhra Pradesh: Minor killed, six injured as giant wheel operated by 'drunk man' crashes

Updated: May 28, 2018, 10:13 AM IST

In a freak accident at a fair in Andhra Pradesh, a minor girl was killed and six others were injured after a giant merry-go-round wheel crashed.

The incident took place on Sunday night at a junior college ground in Anantapur district where the fair named ‘Robo Animals Exhibition’ was organised. 

Reports said that one of the trolley cars of the giant wheel came crashing down as one of the bolts on it came off.

The operator of the giant wheel was reportedly drunk when the incident took place, and he was beaten up by the locals. However, he was rescued and later handed over to the police.

The deceased girl has been identified as Amrutha who is a resident of Siddaramapuram at Atmakur Mandal in Anantapur. The injured people have been admitted to hospital. A probe has been ordered into the incident.

