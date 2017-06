ANDHRA PRADESH: Araku Valley (dist Vishakhapatnam) 3,

Visakhapatnam (dist Vishakhapatnam) 3, Visakhapatnam Ap (dist Vishakhapatnam) 2, Tiruvuru(arg) (dist Krishna)2, Chintapalle (dist Vishakhapatnam) 2, Vepada (dist Vizianagaram) 1, Chintapalle(a) (dist Vishakhapatnam) 1, Narsipatnam (dist Vishakhapatnam) 1, Bheemunipatnam (dist Vishakhapatnam) 1, Chodavaram (dist Vishakhapatnam)1,Paderu (dist Vishakhapatnam) 1, Anakapalle (dist Vishakhapatnam) 1, Tadepalligudem (dist West Godavari) 1, Gudivada (dist Krishna) 1 TELANGANA: Damaragidda (dist Mahbubnagar) 2, Maddur (dist Mahbubnagar) 1 RAINFALL FORECAST FOR NEXT 5 DAYS AND OUTLOOK FOR SUBSEQUENT HEAVY RAINFALL WARNING:DAY 1 (29.06.2017): Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka,Kerala, Lakshadweep and South interior Karnataka.

DAY 2 (30.06.2017): Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated

places over Coastal Karnataka,Kerala, Lakshadweep Coastal

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and South interior Karnataka.

DAY 3 (01.07.2017: Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur

at isolated places over Lakshadweep. Heavy rain is also likely

to occur at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala,

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

DAY 4 (02.07.2017): Heavy rain is likely to occur at

isolated places over Kerala and Coastal

Karnataka.DAY 5 (03.07.2017): Heavy rain is likely to occur at

isolated places over Coastal Karnataka.

LOCAL FORECAST FOR CHENNAI CITY AND NEIGHBOURHOOD:

FOR NEXT 24 HOURS: The sky condition is likely to be partly

cloudy. Maximum and Minimum temperature is likely to be around

37 and 29 deg Celsius respectively.

FOR NEXT 48 HOURS: The sky condition is likely to be

generally cloudy. Maximum and Minimum temperature is likely to

be around 37 and 29 deg Celsius respectively.

