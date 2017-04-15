'Anarchist' J-K Govt. has failed NPP @ 4/15/2017 1:34:28 PM

Lashing out at the Jammu and Kashmir Government for the ongoing turmoil in the valley for the past few months, the National Panthers Party (NPP) on Saturday said the state government has failed and has led to emergence of anarchy in the state.

NPP leader Bhim Singh said the government was using the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and making them do things according to their motive.

?I ask under which law the army is being called. Where is the police? The Government wants to get that work done which a law body cannot. Therefore, the CRPF is being used because they are helpless and they will work as instructed,? Singh told ANI.

Singh also opined that seeing the situation in the valley, the Jammu and Kashmir Governor should impose the Governor?s Rule in the state after seeking permission from the President.

?I don?t know why the President is silent? He does not have to take permission from the Government of India," he said.

Earlier, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah demanded an investigation into the matter where a Kashmiri youth was tied to the front of a moving army jeep.

Omar urged to prosecute the guilty.

"Using youth as human shield is very unfortunate. An inquiry should be initiated in this matter and the guilty must be prosecuted," Omar told ANI.

"This young man was TIED to the front of an army jeep to make sure no stones were thrown at the jeep? This is just so shocking!" Omar had tweeted.

He followed it up with a video saying, "A warning can be heard (in the video) saying stone pelters will meet this fate. This requires an urgent inquiry and follow up NOW."

The video has evoked immense anger among people with demands for an investigation into alleged brutalities by the Indian Army in Kashmir.

In a similar incident, another video went viral featuring a CRPF personnel using immense restraint even when he was attacked by an angry mob at a polling booth in Srinagar.

The video shows the jawan walking when a civilian suddenly attacks the soldier.

