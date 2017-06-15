Ananth Kumar blames Mamata for 'inept handling' of Darjeeling

Union minister Ananth Kumar today criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her "inept handling" of the situation in Darjeeling.

"It is she (Mamata) who is responsible for the unrest in the Darjeeling hills, disrupting its continuing peace.

"Shant pahar ko aag lagana nahi chahiye tha (a fire should not have been ignited in the peaceful hills)," the Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers said here.

"It was entirely her and her government's responsibility to deal with the situation. It should have been handled carefully, cautiously and with patience, tact and proper planning and she completely failed in it. Her inept handling of the situation has resulted in what you see at the Darjeeling hills today," he added.

"We are for peace and development in the hills, we are for the overall prosperity of the people there," Kumar said, adding, "Let peace return to the hills, then the state government should initiate talks with the leaders of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha and its allies."

"Let peace be restored in the disturbed Darjeeling hills, bringing in prosperity among the people there," said the BJP leader.

