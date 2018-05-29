Amit Shah meets ex-Army chief Dalbir Suhag as part of BJP's massive outreach programme

Launching his party's massive outreach programme, 'sampark for samarthan', BJP president Amit Shah today met former Army chief Dalbir Singh Suhag.

Shah will personally contact at least 50 people as part of the 'contact for support' programme, the party said. About 4,000 BJP functionaries, including chief ministers, Union ministers, down to panchayat members, across the country will contact one lakh people who are recognised names in their fields to inform them about the government's achievements, it said. The party has launched the 'sampark for samarthan' exercise to mark the fourth anniversary of the Modi government as it prepares for the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

On the occasion of his government's fourth anniversary, PM Narendra Modi launched a survey on his app, asking people to rate the performance of the BJP-led dispensation at the Centre and MPs and MLAs in their constituencies."It is your voice that counts! Tell me what you feel about the working of the central government, its initiatives and the development work in your constituency. Take part in this survey on the NaMo app," Modi had tweeted.

This was being done to gauge the people's views about the government, respective states and constituencies, according to official sources. The survey assumes significance as the BJP prepares for the Lok Sabha polls, which are due in less than a year.