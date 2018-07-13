Amit Shah attacks Rahul Gandhi on 'parivarvaad'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Opposition on Thursday saying that Congress President Rahul Gandhi had no right to raise questions over four years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and exuded confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will defeat even a united Opposition in 2019 general election as it did in 2014. He also hit out at the Congress by hinting that it was "party of a family".

Shah, who was on a day-long visit to Patna on Thursday, addressed party workers saying, "Today Rahul baba moves around and keeps asking what Modiji has done in the last four years. But he has no right to ask such questions. His four generations — Nehru, Indira, Rajiv and Sonia — need to answer the questions about their achievements first."

"BJP is not a party of a family but of its workers. Our leaders fight for our ideology and many even sacrifice their lives in the struggle," Shah said and added, "At present, BJP has the maximum number of MPs, MLAs and municipal corporation members in India. More than 70 per cent of India has BJP government, But the golden era of the BJP will dawn only when our party comes to power in the remaining states in the country."

The BJP chief said Modi government has done a lot of developmental work for improvement of deprived sections and push the country on the path of progress. "But what did the Congress do in its 55 years of rule? In Congress rule we had terror strikes, in Modi rule, we have surgical strikes," Shah said.

He also told his party workers to gear up for 2019 and asked them not to pay attention to the recent by-poll results in some states. "It will be no difference if uncle, aunt and nephew, all come together in Uttar Pradesh. We will achieve our 50 per cent target. Our seats may go up from 73 to 74, but we will not come down to 72," Shah said.