Amidst bonhomie with Sonia Gandhi, Mamata asks TMC leaders to go easy on Congress

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday at a meeting with her party leaders including MPs, MLAs, district presidents instructed them to go easy on Congress from now on and to go out all guns blazing against BJP in the state.

“She has asked us to reply to all of BJP’s moves aggressively and to be more active on social media where the BJP is spreading rumours and launching attack on the TMC. As far as Congress was concerned, we have been asked to be silent and that she will deal with Congress in Bengal,” said a senior TMC leader who was present at the meeting.

Political experts believe that Mamata Banerjee has changed her stance towards Congress after meeting AICC top leadership in order to build a united front of Opposition parties against BJP. Besides, her major concern is to contain the growth of BJP and annihilate the Left Front from the state.

With TMC going soft on Congress in Bengal it would be interesting to see if the state unit of the grand old party continues to conduct joint protest movements with the Left Front against the Bengal government or fight jointly in forthcoming elections. Will Adhir Chowdhury continue his sharp rhetoric against Didi will also be a matter of interest. Ahead of the May 17 Mamata-Sonia meet in Delhi, Chowdhury had written a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi asking her to keep in mind that Congress in Bengal has been subjected to the atrocities of TMC.

“What Mamata decides to do in Bengal is her problem. She has been as slippery as mercury as far as politics is concerned. I will follow the mandate of my highest leadership which has told us to strengthen the organisation here and what Mamata thinks is none of my concern. Our party would not be strong owing to the favours of Mamata. We will be strong on our own,” Chowdhury said today.

Fanning speculations further, Mamata stopped at the State Assembly today to ask Leader of the Opposition Abdul Mannan about his health, congratulated Congress MLA Pratima Rajak who would get married soon. She also gifted Rajak Rs 2000 for her marriage. State Congress spokesperson Om Prakash Mishra said, “It is Mamata’s compulsion to support a non-NDA presidential candidate but that doesn’t mean we will have to join hands with TMC here in Bengal.”