Ambedkar remains an inspiration to proponents of equality:

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi today said Dr B R Ambedkar, the architect of Indian Constitution, remains an inspiration to millions of Indians and also proponents of equality and social justice.

In her message on the eve of the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of the leader, she said "it is a moment of reckoning and happiness to note that not only Union Territory of Puducherry and the whole of the nation is celebrating the birth anniversary, it is also being celebrated for the first time at the world forum in United Nations." Paying rich tributes to the leader of the downtrodden, she said "Dr Ambedkar was a prolific thinker and writer and had written treatises on so many issues with a vision far ahead of his times."

Ambedkar has been regarded as one of the greatest leaders of the 20th century for his fierce battle against Indian caste system, for his lifelong campaign for women's rights and his priceless contribution towards labour movement, she said, adding, for him "nationalism and Indianness came first." She extended her best wishes for the successful conduct of his 125th birth anniversary celebrations.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)