Amarnath Yatra flagged off amid heavy security

Under heavy security cover, 2,995 Amarnath pilgrims started from Jammu base camp on Wednesday. Chanting Bam Bam Bole, the first batch was flagged off by BB Vyas and K Vijay Kumar –advisors to J&K Governor NN Vohra – from Bhagwati Nagar base camp. The group comprised 2,334 men, 520 women, 21 children and 120 sadhus.

The pilgrims left at around 4:30 am in a fleet of 109 vehicles including 57 Heavy Motor Vehicles, 52 Light Motor Vehicles and four motorcycles. Around 1,904 pilgrims opted for the Pahalgam route, while 1,091 choose the Baltal route.

"With the cooperation of public, security agencies and development agencies, we have put a scheme in place and are trying our best to address the concerns of yatris and ensure smooth flow of traffic,'' said Vijay Kumar.

This year, the first dharshan at the shrine will start on Jyestha Purnima that falls on June 28. The 60 days of pilgrimage will conclude on Shravan Purnima (Raksha Bandhan) on August 26.

UNDER SHADOW OF GUNS

3,880 mtrs Height of the cave shrine

The shrine via Pahalgam is 428 km from Jammu8 were killed in a terrorist attack last year

2 months Yatra will last. Will conclude on Aug 26 on Rakshabandhan

2,995 Pilgrims part of the 1st batch. Yatra begins today

2L Pilgrims registered this year 2.6L Was the figure last year

40K Security personnel deployed in 3 layers. Vehicles tagged with RFID being used