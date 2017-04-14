Amarinder to convene meeting to review VIP security

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has called a meeting of the Director General of Police (DGP) and other officials concerned on April 19 to review VIP security.

"The review meeting will decide on the security levels for VIPs across categories, based on the need and existing threat perceptions," an official spokesman said here today.

Political considerations and interference will not be allowed to influence any decisions in this regard, he said.

"Since threat perceptions change from time to time, there will be regular and periodic reviews of the security to be provided to political leaders and other VIPs," the spokesman said.

The spokesman added that periodic reviews would keep the security allotment at reasonable and necessary levels, thus reducing the drain on the state coffers.

