Amarinder expresses grief over demise of Hanumant Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh today expressed profound grief over the demise of Hanumant Singh, a scion of the royal family of the erstwhile state of Nabha.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister said that Hanumant Singh, who belonged to the Phulkian clan, passed away in Mussoorie on Friday evening after prolonged illness and was cremated at Haridwar this afternoon.

Amarinder's younger brother Raja Randhir Singh attended the cremation.

Hanumant Singh was the grandson of Maharaja Ripudaman Singh and the son of Maharaja Partap Singh.

Sharing heartfelt sympathies with the members of the bereaved family, Capt Amarinder prayed to the Almighty to give courage to them to bear the huge loss and grant eternal peace to the departed soul.

