Alwar: Man shot dead for transporting cows, alleges family

In another case of cow vigilantism, a Muslim man who was transporting cows near the Rajasthan-Haryana border was shot dead allegedly by goons while two of his aides were injured after being thrashed. The incident took place in Fahari village near Govindgarh in Alwar district of Rajasthan on November 10. Sources said Ummar Khan and the two others were transporting cows from Mewat in Haryana to Bharatpur in Rajasthan but they were intercepted by the mob and assaulted.

According to reports, his bullet ridden body was found on railway tracks. His body was identified by his relatives on Sunday morning. Khan was a dairy farmer by profession. His family has lodged a formal complaint alleging death in hands of gau rakshaks. Khan's uncle has been quoted by TOI as saying, " The deceased and two others were transporting cows inside a pickup truck. As soon as they entered into the limits of Govindgarh, a mob of about 7 people waylaid their vehicle and began harassing them". One of Ummar's associate is currently missing, while another one, Tahir Khan is currently in hospital after surviving bullet shots in the shoulder.

According to the police, they found an abandoned pickup van at the place, where they found five cows including one dead one. Later information, about a dead body lying near the railway station was obtained by the police. But the person couldn't be identified immediately.

In April this year, Pehlu Khan, was beaten to death by cow vigilantes in Alwar, which led to a national outrage.