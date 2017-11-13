Alwar Lynching | Don't have enough manpower to control every situation, says Rajasthan Home Minister

A day after the body of a 35-year-old man was found near railway tracks in Rajasthan's Alwar district, with activists alleging that he was killed by cow vigilantes, Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said that there is not enough manpower to control every situation.

The body of Umar Khan, hailing from Ghatmika village in Bharatpur district, was recovered near Ramgarh.

"We don't have enough manpower to control every situation in all cities in time. Police is investigating and other culprits will soon be arrested," said Gulab Chand Kataria

However, he also said that a strict action would be taken against the culprit, even if he is a Hindu, reported ANI.

The minister also informed that one person has been arrested, adding five others could also be involved in the incident.

This is second such incident in Alwar in past seven months.

In April this year, 55-year-old Pehlu Khan was lynched by suspected cow vigilantes in Alwar while he was transporting cattle, triggering a nationwide outrage.

Meanwhile, the victim's uncle has urged for justice. "I don't know who killed him but he was not a cow smuggler. He had 3 cows of his own. We want justice for him," he said.

The Mewat region is known for rearing cows and now 'self-proclaimed cow sympathisers' of various right-wing outfits are targeting those who rear cows, the social activist said.

The head of Meo community panchayat, Sher Mohammad, said that even if Umar Khan was involved in cow smuggling, there are laws to deal with smugglers. "Who has given the cow vigilantes the right to take the law into own hands. Police should act against cow vigilantes," he said.