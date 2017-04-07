Allies face-off as Sena flexes muscle on floor to get ‘grounded’ Gaikwad flying

The Shiv Sena says it will skip the NDA dinner on April 10 if the ban on Gaikwad taking flights is not ended before that

Shiv Sena members charged in on Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapati Raju and threatened to stop flights from Mumbai, in a fierce face-off in the Lok Sabha, a fortnight after its parliamentarian Ravindra Gaikwad was barred from flying for beating up an Air India official.

But by afternoon, after a series of closed-door meetings involving Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Shiv Sena’s Anant Geete and Gajapathi Raju, party sources claimed the government had assured that it would step in to lift the ban on Gaikwad.

The civil aviation ministry, however, remained non-committal, saying it did not want to take any step in a hurry. In the evening, Gaikwad sent a letter to the Speaker which was forwarded to the ministry in which he expressed regret over the episode. Ministry sources said the matter will be discussed with the Prime Minister’s Office and Air India Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani.

The incident occurred during Zero Hour when Gaikwad made a statement in the House for the first time, claiming that he had been provoked by the Air India manager when he had asked him why he was made to fly economy class despite having a business class ticket. “I will apologise to Parliament, but not to him,” Gaikwad said, amidst cheers from his party colleagues.

Responding to Gaikwad’s statement, the civil aviation minister — from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) — also an ally of the BJP, said, “If you want to diffuse the situation, we can do it. If you want to aggravate it, you are free to do that. Aircraft are machines where people fly... Safety cannot be compromised.”

This infuriated the Shiv Sena members, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House for around 20 minutes till 12.45 pm.

It was then that Geete, who was sitting in the row next to Gajapathi Raju, got up and charged at his ministerial colleague. Around a dozen Sena members surrounded the civil aviation minister and some were then heard threatening that no flights would be able to take off from Mumbai.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister for State SS Ahluwalia tried to calm things down and fought his way through the cordon of Sena MPs and led Raju out of the House. Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Textiles Minister Smriti Irani also went towards Geete to persuade him to return to his seat. Later, Singh said the ministers would find a way out.

The entire drama was enacted as the media watched from the press gallery between adjournments.

It was an irony of sorts that the Shiv Sena exhibited machismo in the House to defend its MP, banned from flying after he used muscle power against a senior Air India employee.

After the closed-door meetings, the Shiv Sena was back to being its belligerent best. At a press conference, Sena leaders, including Gaikwad, said the House had been disrupted as they did not get “justice” and they threatened to boycott the NDA meeting on April 10 if the ban on Gaikwad’s flying had not been lifted by then. Sena MP Sanjay Raut said he was saying this after talking to his party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

“One airline owner has a nexus with Dawood Ibrahim. One airline allowed Vijay Mallya to flee. Artistes from Pakistan can fly, terrorists and rapists can fly, but Gaikwad cannot fly,” Raut said. He however added that the government, particularly the home minister, had assured them that the issue would be resolved soon.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that in the meeting of the Shiv Sena’s 18 Lok Sabha MPs with Raju, it was discussed that if Gaikwad expressed regret to the ministry in writing, the government could step in to revoke the ban against him. Geete and senior MP Anandrao Adsul tried to impress upon the civil aviation minister that the ban against Gaikwad, without investigation was not justified.

“The civil aviation minister assured our senior leaders that his ministry is in the process of revoking the ban against Gaikwad. Our leaders also appealed to initiate an inquiry against the airline employee who misbehaved with our colleague. Even he is responsible for what has happened, so why is he being spared. Meeting the aviation minister was necessary because he was giving vague answers in the House,” a Sena MP said.

Another MP added, “Our leaders also pointed out that the minister should look into the systemic issues plaguing Air India’s operations, which was one the triggers behind this issue. We urged him to look into the past record of the employee who was involved in this incident.”

BJP, Sena ties nosedive

The standoff in Lok Sabha involving two union ministers, Ananth Geete and Ashok Gajapathi Raju over the ban on MP Ravindra Gaikwad’s flying seems to have soured relations between the allies—Shiv Sena and TDP. Soon after Shiv Sena MPs surrounded Raju, the civil aviation minister, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu made a call to him. Naidu tweeted “It is unfortunate to witness some MPs’ unruly behaviour towards Aviation Minister @Ashok Gajapathi. Strongly condemn such behaviour.”

The CM also issued a statement saying “such incidents in the highest lawmaking body remain as a blot on democracy. The members should behave in a decent manner and uphold parliamentary traditions.” Furthermore, he said leaders of respective parties should act firmly and ensure that such “high-handed incidents do not recur.”