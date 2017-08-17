All you need is love: In return gesture, Pakistan students sing Indian national anthem as Independence Day gift

The video has gone viral for all the right reasons

India and Pakistan have had a turbulent relationship, and that’s an understatement. However, there are sections of society from both nations who have always spoken about peace between the two sides. Apart from borders, we’re all the same, is the argument they pose. It’s a pretty straightforward statement, one would think, but unfortunately terror outfits ensure that peace doesn’t exist.

Yet, this didn’t deter the peace activists, as both nations celebrated Independence Day recently. First, an Indian A cappella group, as a gift to their neighbours, sang the Pakistan national anthem, which went viral on social media.

As a return gift, students from the FC College University in Lahore sang the Indian national anthem.

