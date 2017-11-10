All Indian citizens in JK are stakeholders: Special rep Dineshwar Sharma

The Centre's special representative for Kashmir, today said all Indian citizens in Jammu and Kashmir were "stakeholders" in the dialogue process and that he would keep coming to the state in the future.

Sharma, who arrived here last evening on the second leg of his visit to J&K, said the Centre had given him the task to restore peace in Kashmir and find some solution.

Asked whether he considered the Hurriyat Conference a stakeholder in the dialogue process, he said, "All Indian citizens in Jammu and Kashmir are stakeholders." Sharma, who was appointed the Centre's special representative last month for consultations with various groups and political parties, called on state governor N N Vohra and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti here last night and discussed the ways to reach out to the stakeholders, officials said.

On the issue of a meeting with Hurriyat leaders, he said, "Let us see."

Asked further, the former Intelligence Bureau chief said, "I am going to visit Jammu and Kashmir again and again." Replying to a question, he said his visit to the state had been "successful".

He had arrived here yesterday after spending four days in the Valley, during which he met various delegations and political leaders which included former chief minister Omar Abdullah, state Congress chief G A Mir and CPM leaders among others.

He also met a BJP delegation, led by the party's state president Sat Sharma, here yesterday. Sharma is scheduled to return to the national capital tomorrow. PTI AB SC