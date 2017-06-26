Akhilesh questions Adityanath's absence at Lucknow eidgah

SP leader and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav today took a swipe at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for not visiting the eidgah here on the occasion of Eid.

It has been a regular feature of chief ministers in Uttar Pradesh to visit an eidgah on the occasion of Eid.

"I am an ousted chief minister...I am here. Whey he (Yogi) has not come he should tell," Akhilesh told reporters here.

To a question, Akhilesh advised the Centre to "control the situation in Kashmir".

