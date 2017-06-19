Akhilesh organises roza-iftar at party office; Mulayam,

Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav was today conspicuous by his absence at the roza-iftar organised by his son and party's national president Akhilesh Yadav at the party headquarters here.

Another notable absentees were Akhilesh's warring uncle Shivpal Yadav and former cabinet minister Mohd Azam Khan.

The roza-iftar was held in the party office after five years in the presence of Akhilesh, senior party leaders Ahmad Hasan, Kironmay Nanda and others.

For the past five years, the SP chief was holding the roza-iftar at his official 5 Kaldas Marg residence, which was alloted to him when he was the chief minister.

The Samajwadi Party has been holding iftar since its formation in 1992.

Muslim leaders, including Khalid Rashi Farangi Mahali, Zafaryab Zilani and others were also present in the function.

The Yogi Adityanath government has done away with the roza-iftar held at CM's residence.

The SP had objected to the BJP government's move.

"There is no harm if we celebrate all religious festivals at CM's residence," said SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary.

