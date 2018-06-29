Aircraft crashes have claimed 14 lives in Maharashtra in 6months

Maharashtra has witnessed three fatal air crashes since the start of this year, in which a total of 14 lives were lost.

Five persons, including four who were on-board, were killed when a 12-seater aircraft crashed in suburban Ghatkopar here this afternoon.

On January 13, a Pawan Hans helicopter with seven people on-board crashed off the Mumbai coast minutes after it took off for ONGC's oil installation in the Arabian sea.

The French-made chopper Dauphin N3, bearing registration number VT-PWA, was scheduled to land at the oil rig at Mumbai High but went missing after taking off from the Juhu aerodrome.

Of the seven people killed, five were ONGC officers and the remaining two pilots.

On April 26, an aircraft from the National Flying Training Institute (NFTI) crashed in the Wainganga river near Deori in Tiroda tehsil of Gondia district, eastern Maharashtra, killing two persons on board.

The twin-engine plane DA42 took off around 9.25 AM from Birsi but soon dropped altitude and crashed into a cable-car ropeway nearly 20 minutes later over the Wainganga river.