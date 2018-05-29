Air India hostess accuses senior executive of sexual harassment, Suresh Prabhu takes note

An Air India hostess has accused a senior executive of sexual harassment and discrimination over the last few years, claiming that the airline authorities have refused to deal with the matter seriously.

In a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu, which she posted on Twitter, the lady has claimed that a senior executive has repeatedly sexually harassed and tortured her for the last six years, and the management is considering rewarding him instead of taking any punitive action.

However, the woman has refused to reveal the name of the accused. She also said that the Air India's women's cell did nothing to act on the issue and even tried to hush up the matter.

The Air India employee also claimed that other women have gone through a similar ordeal with the same senior executive, but they are too afraid to come forward owing to his 'connections'.

"He is equal to if not worse than Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby put together," she said.

Meanwhile, Suresh Prabhu has asked Air India CMD to immediately address the issue. "If necessary, will appoint another committee," he said in a tweet.

"I am an Air Hostess and a proud single mother working for Air India. Without mincing any words, this senior Executive (whose name will be revealed when I meet you) is a predator and has sexually propositioned me , abused me, used abusive language on other women in my presence, spoken of Sexual acts with me and other women in my presence in the office premises and he has tried to compel women in his office (including me) to come and drink with him at various bars, and many of us have been forced to do so. There are many people who can bear witness to these things. He has insulted me and denied me positions and privileges after I rejected his advances and he has made my life a misery at work and continues to do so," she said in a letter.

Stating that last September she mustered up courage and complained to the company, the victim said, "I also wrote to the then CMD for action-but none was forthcoming. I was a diligent executive and followed all company processes. In fact the whispers going around was that 'I was Prompted' or 'I was used' to file this complaint, which were falsely spread by the supporters of this senior executive.

"I used the internal processes because I did not want to attract publicity or attention, in the media or the Airline, but 6 years of torture and 9 months of torturous delay and coverups have left me frustrated," she said.

The air hostess, who is also a single mother claimed that when she narrated her tale, the lady chairperson of the committee responded saying"Oh you know how HE TALKS. HE HAS EVEN FLIRTED WITH ME LIKE THIS SO MANY TIMES "

She further stated that her faith in the system has been brutally shaken. "As a loyal employee for 33+ years, I have tried to follow the processes Internally, but I have lost all hope that the Al bosses club will dispense any woman Justice. My hope now lies with your office (Suresh Prabhu-Civil Aviation Ministry)".

"I believe in our beloved Prime Minister's Call of "Beti Bachao, Beti padhao" - and I am sure that "after educating beti, you won't let such a grave injustice happen to her at the workplace" and I would kindly request you to please urgently look into the matter and appoint a neutral investigation committee to look into the matter and until the impartial enquiry is complete, to ensure that this Senior officer does not assume any charge where he is in contact with and in control of more than 2000 women including me," she said in a letter.

Meanwhile, Chetan Sanghi, Joint Secretary in Ministry of Women and Child has asked the women to email the particulars at min-wcd@nic.in. "We will get it surely looked into," he said in a tweet.