Air hostess helping ISIS recruits? Gujarat anti-terror squad to probe alleged links

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad has identified an air hostess who allegedly has links with ISIS recruits, a media report said on Friday.

According to a Times of India reports, the name of the air hostess came up during interrogation of two alleged ISIS recruits. These operatives were arrested from Surat and Ankleshwar recently.

Surat-based lawyer Ubaid Mirza and Kasim Stimberwala, a lab technician from Ankleshwar are highly-radicalised men, who along with others were planning to smuggle gold in India for an ISIS operation. Mirza had decided to turn to illegal business after suffering heavy losses in his hotel business in Surat.

According to the ATS officials, the air hostess was supposed to help them to smuggle yellow metal in the country. During the questioning, another woman's name also cropped up. The woman, who is allegedly close to Stimberwala was meant to help other radicalised men to cross from Kolkata to Bangladesh.

It was these four men who were arrested in time and then they revealed the plot.