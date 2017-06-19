AINRC announces support to NDA nominee in presidential poll

The opposition AINRC in Puducherry today extended support to NDA's presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

Leader of the opposition and AINRC founder N Rangasamy said in a release that "AINRC extends its full support to Kovind for his win in the presidential election." Rangasamy said that Kovind, born in a modest agriculturist family, had dedicated himself in public life and had been serving the nation.

AINRC has a strength of eight members in the 30 member Puducherry Assembly.

All the 30 elected legislators of Puducherry are members of the electoral college.

AINRC is the first party here to come out with its announcement to back the NDA nominee in the poll.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)