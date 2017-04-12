AIMPLB downplays Dr Kalbe Sadiq's statement

The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) vice president and renowned Shiite Musim cleric Dr Kalbe Sadiq's statement in Bijnore that the Board will solve the triple talaq issue within one-and-a-half years and no one should interfere into their religious issues has not been taken too seriously by the AIMPLB.

Dr Sadiq, in fact, made a veiled attack on Muslim personal issues being taken into the court and the Modi government on more than one occasion issuing statements on sensitive issues like triple talaq and Ayodhya temple issue.

Talking to DNA, the AIMPLB member and Legal Advisor Jafrayab Jilani clarified that Dr Sadiq did not mean to say that Board will do away with triple talaq. "What Dr Sadiq said is that Board will not allow anyone to interfere into Muslims' religious matter and personal laws."

Jilani recalled that the Board had introduced a model nikahnama way back in 2003 to discourage the practice on its own and Sadiq was an active member of the drafting committee. "We cannot do away with any personal law that came to us from Koran and Allah. Those who are interpreting too many meaning to Dr Sadiq should understand this," clarified Jilani.

"We have already made our submissions before the Supreme Court and let the court decide. Muslims in the country will never accept intrusion into our personal laws and religious matters. We are a secular democracy and like others we also have a right to practice our personal laws," stated Jilani.

While Board is dominated by Sunnis, Dr Sadiq is the lone representative from the Shia community which does not follow the practice of triple talaq. It was due to this reason another Shia Cleric Kalbe Jawwad had issued a statement on Monday that Shia community and organisations should stay away from making any comments on triple talaq issue.

In fact, triple talaq controversy is not new. The matter was raked up in Board meetings many a time, but it was always decided to find ways and means to discourage the practice since it cannot be banned. Finally, Model Nikahnama was adopted which makes triple talaq difficult to pronounce in just one go.

"We have been making attempts for past many years through Board by holding seminars, jalsa and workshop to use triple talaq practice only in extreme cases and not generally. The results are encouraging and numbers of such cases have drastically come down," claims Jilani.