Aiming to win 22 Lok Sabha seats in 2019: West Bengal BJP President

A day after BJP national president Amit Shah said that he was looking at 120 more seats in the next Lok Sabha elections in 2019, West Bengal BJP president said they are aiming at winning 22 Lok Sabha seats out of 42 in Bengal.

“We will win in 22 Lok Sabha seats including seven from north Bengal,” said state BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Friday talking to DNA. He said that preparations were on to take TMC head on and it would begin with the Panchayat polls next year. “About 50,000 party workers will be trained till the booth level to strengthen the grassroot organisation. We have already reached out to BJP supporters from 45,000 booths and after Durga Puja we will step up our movement of reaching to all the 77,000 booths of Bengal,” Ghosh said.

Asked what he expected out of the Panchayat election next year he said it would be a 50-50 fight between TMC and BJP which would be the dress rehearsal before the big fight in 2019. “We will strengthen our organisation and ensure that people have the confidence of going to the booths and casting their own votes. That itself will boost the morale of people and our workers,” he added.

Talking about the alleged state-sponsored violence during election he said that it would not be easy in panchayat polls and that the state BJP would not take any such attempts sitting down. “Assembly elections are different. There, the ruling party brings in people from outside the state and creates trouble but Panchayat election is very localised. Goons from some other villages cannot come over to create trouble in any village. And we will be on the guard too. If there is any attempt by the state government we will break their legs,” he said adding that the recent civic poll results were showed a positive sign that BJP had come up as the second strongest party in the state.

TMC leaders refused to react to it. “Reacting to statements like these from the state BJP president would give the party more unnecessary attention, which we don't want to,” said party general secretary Subrata Bakshi.