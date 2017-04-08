AIADMK(Amma) wants resolution to urge Centre to recall Bedi

The opposition AIADMK(Amma) has called for a special session of the Puducherry Assembly to adopt a resolution urging the Centre to recall Lt Governor Kiran Bedi.

Bedi has been interfering in the routine administrative affairs which is not a healthy trend in a democracy and hence the Assembly should have a special session to adopt a resolution to urge the Centre to recall Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, AIADMK (Amma) legislature wing leader A Anbalagan told reporters here.

As a result of the continuing war of words between the Lt Governor and the territorial government "several developmental works have come to a standstill," he alleged.

Anbalagan further said, "Puducherry is now cutting a sorry figure before the public because of the unending confrontation between the two constitutional authorities."

