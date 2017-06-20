AIADMK seeks Home Ministry intervention to end LG-Govt tussle

The opposition AIADMK (Amma) in the union territory today urged the Home Ministry to intervene immediately to end the ongoing tussle between Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and the Congress government over a host of issues.

The party's legislature wing leader A Anbalagan told reporters here that this 'chaotic situation' arising out of this tussle had put many medical college aspirants in an embarrassing position. They had already suffered enough due to alleged scams in admission to PG courses in private medical colleges and deemed universities in Puducherry, he said.

Anbalagan said the mutual accusations between Bedi and the government on medical admission issue and other matters have virtually thrown the administration out of gear.

The Home Ministry which has direct control over the Union Territory, should intervene and bring the tussle between the two constitutional authorities to an end at the earliest.

When his attention was drawn to the Lt Governor seeking a CBI probe into alleged scams in admissions to private medical colleges in PG courses here,Anbalagan said the probe should be spread over admissions done in the last three years.

He said AIADMK had been demanding a CBI probe for some years, but nothing had been done by the Centre.

He wanted to know whether a Lt Governor could straightway approach the CBI for a probe or the matter should be taken up through Home Ministry.

"We will again write to the CBI after getting permission from our party headquarters as the welfare of students should not hang in the balance," he said.

Anbalagan said the Home Ministry should recall Kiran Bedi and also ensure keeping the government in suspended animation for at least six months.

"Several issues, including setback in law and order have cropped up and nothing has been done to end these problems," the AIADMK (Amma) leader said.

