AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) to support NDA nominee

The AIADMK's rebel faction led by former Chief Minister O Pannerselvam today decided to back NDA's Ram Nath Kovind for the July 17 presidential poll.

The decision was taken at a consultative meeting chaired by Pannerselvam with senior colleagues this morning, sources in the camp said.

The Purtchi Thalaivi Amma faction's announcement comes a day after the AIADMK (Amma) camp led by Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced its support to Kovind.

