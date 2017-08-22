AIADMK merger: Plea in Madras HC over two leaves party symbol

The party cadres are confused over who enjoys the majority and which is the real AIADMK, as there are groups

A plea was filed today in the Madras High Court bench here seeking a direction to the Chief Election Commissioner and state Chief Electoral officer to conduct an election in the AIADMK to decide the issue of the party's 'two leaves' symbol.

The election, monitored by a retired High Court judge, can be conducted by convening a meeting of AIADMK MLAs, MPs, executive and general council members, submitted petitioner B. Ramkumar Adityan, an AIADMK member.

There are 3100 members, including MLAs, MPs, executive members and general council members in the party, he said, adding the group which enjoys the majority among them should be given the 'two leaves' symbol.

As of now, the party cadres are confused over who enjoys the majority and which is the real AIADMK, as there are groups, the petitioner said.

Hence, the court should direct the CEC to conduct an election from among the 3100 members and decide within a timeframe as to which group is the real AIADMK and allot the 'two leaves' symbol.

It would be difficult to conduct elections by asking all the primary members to vote, the petitioner said.

The Election Commission had on March 23 issued an interim order freezing the 'two leaves' election symbol of AIADMK, saying both the camps (V K Sasikala and O Panneerselvam factions) cannot use the party symbol as well as its name for the RK Nagar Assembly bypoll.

The bypoll was later cancelled following allegations that money was used to buy votes. A fresh date for the poll is yet to be announced.

Both the chief minister K Palaniswami-led faction and rebel leader O Panneerselvam-led camp merged yesterday, sidelining Sasikala and her nephew T T V Dhinakaran, AIADMK (Amma) deputy general secretary.