AIADMK merger likely in 'a day or two', says Pannerselvam; Dhinakaran faction warns Tamil Nadu CM

While contrary to speculations, AIADMK merger didn't happen on Friday, it may happen sooner than latter if the warring politicians are to be believed. Both O Pannerselvam and E Palaniswami on Saturday assured their supporters that talks are advancing smoothly. OPS' demand for oustering Sasikala as one of the pre-conditions for merger has led to stalling of talks so far, according to sources.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and rebel leader O Panneerselvam on Saturday expressed confidence it will happen soon with the latter saying a positive result was expected in "a day or two." Palaniswami, who is in Tiruvarur to take part in AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran's centenary celebrations, said he was confident that "both the factions would merge soon".

Panneerselvam, a former chief minister and leader of AIADMK Puratchi Thalaivi Amma faction, earlier in the day said in Chennai that the merger talks were going on smoothly and a positive result was expected in "a day or two." As the warring factions headed for a merger, the T T V Dhinakaran faction warned the chief minister that he would be replaced if his activities did not go down well with the party.

The chief minister said difference of opinion between the two factions had emerged earlier and that they were now being addressed through discussions. "I am happy to inform that both the factions will merge soon," he told reporters at Tiruvarur in Thanjavur district. Responding to a query on whether MLAs of Panneerselvam faction would get a berth in the cabinet, Palaniswami merely said, "discussions are going on." "(AIADMK Supremo and former Chief Minister) Puratchi Thalaivi Amma (Jayalalithaa who is fondly called as Amma) has been guarding the party as her own eyelid. She has given various schemes and projects for the benefit of the people," he said.

Panneerselvam, who is scheduled to leave for Madurai tomorrow to attend a meeting, said a positive result was expected in "a day or two." "Talks are going on smoothly. A positive result is expected in a day or two," he told reporters in Chennai. The much expected merger between the two factions last night had failed to come off following reported divergent views among the members of the OPS faction.

This included the demand of certain members for a CBI inquiry into former chief minister J Jayalalithaa's death as against the announcement of an inquiry commission to be headed by a retired High Court judge.

Meanwhile, Dhinakaran, the sidelined AIADMK deputy general secretary, held deliberations with his supporters at his residencein Chennai. A Dhinakaran loyalist Palaniappan, a former minister and an MLA, warned Palaniswami that he would be replaced as chief minister if his activities did not go down well with the party.

Talking to reporters after attending the meeting convened by Dhinakaran, Palaniappan said, "Our (AIADMK) rule is like a bus journey. We appointed the driver (O Panneerselvam) to take the bus (AIADMK rule) to the intended destination enabling the passengers to reach safe and secure." "Since, his (Pannerselvam) activities did not go down well with the party, we replaced him with Palaniswami (as the chief minister). But, if his (Palaniswami) activities did not go well (while leading the party), we will definitely take action to replace him," Palaniappan said.