AIADMK merger likely before Amit Shah's visit

The two warring factions of the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu are likely to formally announce the merger before Tuesday when BJP president Amit Shah begins his visit to the State.

The merger talks gained momentum after the separate meetings of Chief Minister E Palaniswami and former CM O Panneerselvam with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi last week. Panneerselvam said that the talks were going on smoothly and a good decision was expected within a day or two. On Saturday after another round of talks with the leaders of his camp, he said there were no differences within the faction.

A senior leader in the OPS camp said that former minister KP Munusamy who was first to extend support to the Panneerselvam following his Marina rebellion, had opposed the merger without formal expulsion of Sasikala and CBI probe into Jayalalithaa's death (not the Judicial Commission of Inquiry). Munusamy and few other leaders also expressed their unhappiness over the OPS not getting either the CM or party general secretary post, the leader said.

When asked if MLAs of Panneerselvam faction would get a berth in the cabinet, Palanisamy merely said, "discussions are going on."

A senior leader in the EPS faction said that the merger talks were happening under the watchful eyes of the BJP leaders in Delhi. "After sealing the merger deal, the united AIADMK will soon join the NDA," the leader from Western Tamil Nadu said.

However, a senior BJP leader in TN said that his party was in no way involved in the AIADMK's merger talks.