AIADMK merger: How the party broke up and reunited after J Jayalalithaa's death

AIADMK factions led by Chief Minister K Palaniswami and rebel leader O Panneerselvam on Monday came together after a bitter split and announced the merger.

Speaking to media at the party headquarters, Panneerselvam said, "We have merged to fulfill the wish of party cadres to take forward the party to achieve the goals of party founder MGR and Jayalalithaa." "AIADMK government will complete its full term," said Panneerselvan thanking Chief Minister and others for the effort taken by them for the merger.

Here's a timeline of events since J Jayalalithaa died last November

December 5, 2016: AIADMK Chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa dies at Chennai’s Apollo Hospitalat the age of 68 after suffering a cardiac arrest. O Panneerselvam, popularly known as OPS, swiftly sworn in as chief minister.

December 10: AIADMK supporters call for Sasikala to become the party leader

December 29: Sasikala is appointed the AIADMK general secretary at the party’s general meeting. According to bylaws, she is ineligible for the post. Same bylaws also stipulate that an “interim” GS post cannot be established.

February 5, 2017: OPS resigns as the CM for “personal reasons.” Sasikala elected as head of the legislative party, makes plans to form the government the next day. Governor C Vidyasagar Rao accepts OPS’ resignation, but orders that he continue on the post until a new CM is elected.

February 7: OPS proceeds to tell reporters he “was forced to resign,” and that Sasikala and her family have tarnished Jayalalithaa’s legacy and that he will fight them “alone if need be.”

February 9: OPS camp gets a huge boost after E Madhusudhanan, presidium chairperson, joins.

February 10: Sasikala takes 129 MLAs and keeps them at Golden Bay resort at Kuvathur near Chennai to prevent any defections to OPS’ side.

February 14: Sasikala is convicted in the DA case, sentenced to 4 years in jail. Edappadi K Palaniswamy appointed head of the legislature party, expels OPS from AIADMK.

February 15: TTV Dhinakaran appointed AIADMK Deputy General Secretary.

February 16: Palaniswamy takes oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

February 18: Amid an uproar in the Tamil Nadu assembly, Palaniswamy wins the vote of confidence with 122 MLAs supporting him.

April 17: The Sasikala and the O Panneerselvam groups of the AIADMK meet to discuss and deliberate over possibilities of their unification.

August 19: Both factions agree to merge, but OPS calls for Sasikala’s expulsion from the party

August 21: The parties reunite. Sasikala’s fate yet to be decided. OPS is sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister