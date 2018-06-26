Ahead of monsoon session, BJP may nominate Madhuri Dixit, Kapil Dev for Rajya Sabha

The BJP has reportedly considered 10-12 names to nominate into the Rajya Sabha, which include film star Madhuri Dixit, former cricket captain Kapil Dev, and Marathi playwright Babasaheb Purandare, the Hindu reported.

The party hopes to select these members before the monsoon session of parliament that commences on July 18 and goes on till August 10. The session is critical, as it will see the first test of opposition unity before the 2019 general elections.

To be held over 18 sittings, the session is expected to take up bills for the constitutional status for National Commission for OBC, the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, among others.

The Cabinet Committee of Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) convened on Monday to recommend the dates; the meeting was chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. President Ram Nath Kovind will formally convene the session, the CCPA said.

We seek the support and cooperation of opposition parties. There are many important items on the legislative agenda that the government wants to take up in the Monsoon session,” parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar said. Kumar said that more than six ordinances will be taken up during this session. He added that the government has sought the support of leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and Mayawati for the smooth passage of Triple Talaq bill.

Apart from the bills, as the term of deputy speaker PJ Kurien is about to lapse, the Parliament will also take up the matter of the appointment of a new deputy speaker.

According to PRS Legislative, the Budget Session was the least productive since 2000, with not a single confidence motion being admitted in the Lok Sabha.