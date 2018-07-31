Ahead of August 2 bandh, protesting outfits to hoist separate north Karnataka flag today

As a separate north Karnataka state gathers steam, an outfit leading the demands will unveil a flag for the proposed state on Tuesday. The Separate State Agitation Committee has said it will unveil a flag for north Karnataka region in Belagavi today.

Alleging neglect by the successive governments, the committee has pressed for a separate state with region’s 13 districts. The agitation committee comprises as many as 24 organisations.

“For decades we have faced the apathy of governments concerned only with the development of southern Karnataka and have ignored this region. To send out a message that this is a committed agitation, we will unveil a north Karnataka flag,” Somashekhar Kotambari, president of the committee, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

The agitation was launched following allegations by some in the region that the budget presented by chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on July 5 has done injustice to the region. The under-representation of leaders from northern districts in the state Cabinet of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government has also played its part in fuelling the anger.

While some want a separate state over alleged injustice to the region, others are not in the favour. Bheemappa Gadad, president of the North Karnataka Agitation Committee, said he was not in favour of the separate state.

“Our demand is only that the historic injustice meted out to the northern districts be rectified. We do not want a separate state,” he said.

He also opposed separate flag and said he will ensure that the flag is not unfurled.

Gadad had petitioned the state government last year asking for a flag for Karnataka so the state could have its own identity.

Kumaraswamy has reportedly blamed BJP for fuelling the issue after realising its futility to get them political dividends. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah has said that the demand for separate statehood for the region was being made by people who have not understood the meaning of a unified Karnataka.

Karnataka BJP President BS Yeddyurappa on Monday alleged that the JD(S) was responsible for stoking the demand for separate North Karnataka state to strengthen its base in southern parts of the state.

Yeddyurappa will visit Belagavi today to request some outfits to give up the separate statehood demand for North Karnataka.

BJP MLA B Sriramulu had last week had supported the demand of a separate state, only to retract his statement later.

Sriramulu had said that he would support those who gave a bandh call on August 2 demanding separate statehood for the region.

A day-long bandh has been called by some outfits in 13 districts of north Karnataka on August 2 demanding statehood or the region, alleging discrimination by successive governments towards it.

"We will not keep quiet if injustice is meted out to North Karnataka. We the MLAs from North Karnataka are holding discussions. Just wait and watch, what we will do next. Like separate Telangana, this (movement) will also become a big 'revolution'," he had said.

He, however, backtracked later saying he actually meant that it was unfortunate that demand for separate statehood to north Karnataka has been made.

(With PTI inputs)