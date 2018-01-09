Agusta: Italy court acquits two

An Italian court acquitted on Monday two former top officials of defence firm Finmeccanica for want of enough evidence, over a bribery case related to the 2010 AgustaWestland helicopter contract to India.

The former president of Finmeccanica, Giuseppe Orsi, and its helicopter unit's former chief, Bruno Spagnolini, were accused of corruption in the deal to supply 12 AgustaWestland AW101 helicopters to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The Choppergate was touted as the biggest defence scandal after Bofors. According to prosecution, a sum of 556 million euro ($662 million) was paid as bribe to win the contract. The money was allegedly routed to middlemen, who in turn had paid politicians and top officials of the IAF.

The scam created an uproar in India, as a hand-written note mentioned coded references to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, her political secretary Ahmed Patel, and then prime minister Manmohan Singh as "targets" in the deal. The documents were purportedly written by alleged middleman Christian Michel.

Orsi, arrested in 2013, had resigned as chief executive of the aerospace group, later renamed as Leonardo. He was at the helm of AgustaWestland when the deal was struck.

He had been sentenced to 4.5 years in jail for false accounting and corruption. His colleague Spagnolini was also handed a four-year jail term in 2013. The conviction was upheld by a superior court in April 2016. But in December 2016, Italy's highest court annulled the sentences, arguing that the previous two rulings had differed too greatly.

Italy's third court of appeal on Monday upheld that decision, saying that the facts of the case had not been sufficiently proven.

The scam surfaced in 2012. Two years later, India scrapped the contract with the parent company Finmeccanica in January 2014, mentioning alleged breach of contractual obligations. The case was later handed over to the CBI after the arrest of Orsi and Spagnolini by Italian investigators in connection with the case.

The CBI arrested former Air Force chief SP Tyagi, his cousin Sanjeev Tyagi and Lawyer Gautam Khaitan and filed a chargesheet against 9 other persons. In its FIR filed on March 12, 2013, the CBI alleged that Tyagi and the other accused received kickbacks. The FIR mentioned charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

