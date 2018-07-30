After 'transient setback', Karunanidhi is doing well now: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

The health condition of DMK president and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi, who is being treated at the ICU of Chennai’s Kauvery Hospital, is stable chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said today.

“His condition is stable. He is well now. A team of doctors monitoring him. I along with deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam and others met his family members – DMK working president Stalin and Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi and also visited him in persons,” Palaniswami told reporters outside the hospital. He cancelled his visit in Salem and returned to Chennai last night after the news of sudden deterioration of the 94-year-old Karunanidhi’s health.

Kanimozhi, while arriving at the hospital on Monday morning, said that her father’s health is better.

The doctors attending to the veteran DMK leader said that vital signs are normalising and he is responding well to the treatment. Last night, Karunanidhi’s health suffered a “transient setback”, the hospital in a medical bulletin said, adding that with the active medical support his vital signs are normalising, as he continued to be closely monitored and treated by the panel of expert doctors.

A large number of anxious party cadres gathered outside the hospital and refused to leave the spot even after repeated assurance of Karunanidhi’s recovery by his son Stalin, former union minister A Raja and the hospital. The cadres kept on raising slogans hailing Karunanidhi. Few cadres also tonsured their heads outside the hospital in response for the recovery of Karunanidhi’s health last night.

Despite the deployment of a large posse of police personnel, the cadres tried to break the cordon and enter the hospital on Sunday night.

On Monday morning, the police officers appealed to the cadres not to block the way to the hospital and allow entry to patients and visitors freely.

Leaders of various political parties continued to visit the hospital to enquire about the health of the senior most Dravidian leader.

Before being moved to the hospital on early hours of Saturday, the nonagenarian leader was suffering from fever and infection for the past few days and was being treated round-the-clock by a team of doctors and nursing personnel at his house. Karunanidhi fell ill in October 2016 due to a drug-induced allergy. The veteran leader was admitted to the hospital for “optimisation of nutrition and hydration” in the first week of December 2016 and later, due to a throat and lung infection.