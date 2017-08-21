After Sonia and Rahul, now Modi missing posters in Varanasi

The posters, bearing Modi's pohotograph, carries a sarcastic remark on his foreign visits, and says the PM has no time for his constituency, which is facing a plethora of problems

A poster war seems to be on in Uttar Pradesh. After Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, now posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'missing' have appeared in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency.

Modi missing posters were pasted at the gate of District and Sessions Court, Sigra crossing and several other places in Varanasi. The posters also started trolling on the social media, making the PM's 'mini secretariat' to swing into action. By Saturday night, all the posters were removed by police and BJP workers.

The posters, bearing Modi's pohotograph, carries a sarcastic remark on his foreign visits, and says the PM has no time for his constituency, which is facing a plethora of problems. "We don't know which country you have gone now without letting us know and leaving any message." After the slogan, 'Missing' is inscribed in bold red colour and that "the Prime Minister had visited his constituency last time on March 4, 5 and 6 2017, since then he has been missing."

The police have registered a case against unidentified persons. "Investigations are on and we will arrest and punish those behind these posters and false propaganda against the Prime Minister," said the Superintendent of Police (SP) Varanasi DK Singh.

Earlier, such posters against AICC president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi had appeared in their parliamentary constituencies Rae Bareli and Amethi. Local Congress leaders had blamed the RSS and the BJP for spreading canards against their leaders.

The PM's 'mini secretariat' in Varanasi has taken these posters very seriously. "We have apprised the Prime Minister Office about the incident and have alerted BJP workers to find out the culprit," said a BJP leader in Kashi.