After non-bailable warrant, Hardik Patel says 'ready to surrender'

Hardik Patel, the influential Patidar leader, has offered to surrender before the Gujarat Police after a local court issued non-bailable warrant against him.

According to an NDTV report, the 24-year-old said, 'I am ready to surrender if police wants to arrest me.'

The remark came after a non-bailable warrant was issued against Hardik Patel for not appearing in a case of ransacking the office of local MLA by Visnagar Court on Wednesday.

Apart from him, warrant was also issued against another leader Lalji Patel in the 2016 case.

The situation may get worse for the Patidar leader as the model code of conduct has come into effect and there is now no way that the criminal cases against Patel community youths can be withdrawn.

According to sources in the Home department, there are 72 cases against Patidar youths, including sedition cases against Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel and nine of his colleagues, related to the violence that took place during their quota protest rally on August 25, 2015.