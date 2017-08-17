After Dholpur, Vasundhara Raje faces Ajmer challenge

Five months ago when chief minister Vasundhara Raje wrested Dholpur by-election by a thumping majority, little did she know that she will have to clear one more litmus test before the state goes to polls in 2018. The sudden demise of Sanwarlal Jat, MP from Ajmer, has thrown up one more challenge for Raje to reiterate her supremacy. Much closer to the assembly polls, the Ajmer by-election will have all the ingredients of high voltage electoral battle.

Both, the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress will try to corner this opportunity as the result will be tagged as a referendum on the ruling BJP government, both at centre and in the state. The stakes are high for both chief minister Vasundhara Raje and BJP chief Amit Shah.

The Raje-Shah Combo

Looking at the recent political development, both Shah and Raje seem comfortable. The unprecedented victory in Uttar Pradesh election has emboldened BJP as a unit while victory in Dholpur, which has always been considered a non-BJP seat, has reaffirmed popularity of the chief minister as the undisputed leader. The Raje-Shah combination then looks invincible. The sympathy generated after the sad demise of veteran parliamentarian and popular farmer leader Sanwarlal Jat will only help the cause of BJP.

“Selection of the candidate will have little impact on the result. The election will be fought on development plank. People are happy with Modi at Centre and Raje in the state. However, if a Jat is given ticket, sailing will be easier for the ruling party,” said Rajendra Singh, a political analyst

Congress has more at stake

As a challenger, Congress will have to put in more to give a tough fight. Since, it’s the battleground of Congress state chief Sachin Pilot, who lost badly to Jat in last elections, the ‘grand old party’ will have to draft airtight strategy to make an impact before the state assembly polls. Congress, which is plagued with sagging morale and incessant infighting, will need more than charisma of its Pilot to land safely at Ajmer runway. For Pilot, it will be a matter of prestige and for Congress, it will be an issue of survival.

“In all probability, Congress will not risk Sachin Pilot for this seat. If Pilot loses at this juncture, the party will be in total disarray and dissidents will get strong voice against his leadership. However, he would field one of his loyalists to ensure control over proceedings,” said a Congress leader.