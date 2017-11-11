After brawl over Kanhaiya Kumar's presence, Lucknow DM cancels literary festival for inviting political leaders

The brawl over JNU President Kanhaiya Kumar’s presence at the Lucknow Literary Festival on Friday has led to its cancellation. The Lucknow District Magistrate Kaushal scrapped permission to hold the festival following violation of conditions by the organisers.

The DM had granted the permission to hold the festival on the condition that it will be apolitical literary meet. “The organizers have grossly violated conditions by inviting political leaders without any prior information and allowing the festival to become a political meet. The district administration is left with no choice to cancel the literary fest,” said the Lucknow DM.

The district administration was particularly annoyed with the organizers for inviting political leaders including Asaduddin Owaisi, Shatrughan Sinha, Rahul Gandhi, Jayant Chaudhary, former Uttarakhand Governor Aziz Qureshi etc in literary fest without informing and seeking prior permission from the district administration . All these leaders are known for their anti-Modi stance.

The RSS student wing ABVP and the Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) activists had raised strong objections over the presence of former JNU leader Kanhaiya Kumar on the opening day of the fest on Friday at Sheroes Hangout, a café run by acid attack survivor victims. Calling him a ‘traitor’, they shouted 'Kanhaiya Kumar go back' slogans and disrupted the proceedings for over 30 minutes.

The ABVP-HYU activists also clashed with members of Samajwadi Chatra Sabha who had welcomed Kumar in the literary fest. Acid attack survivor victims had to make a wall to shield the JNU leader when agitated right wing activists tried to manhandled Kumar when he was about to deliver speech.

Finally, police were called in to flush out ABVP-HYU activists from the Sheroes Hangout for function to begin. After the brawl, Kanhaiya stated that he was not perturbed by the protest. “They have governments in 18 states but they cannot suppress my voice. I belong to a family of freedom fighter and no one can stop me expressing my thoughts,” he stated.