After fatwa against Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Jamia Nizamia now says prawns are 'strictly abominable' for Muslims!

Hyderabad-based Muslim seminary Jamia Nizamia, which had issued a fatwa against Muslims chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai, is again in the news for a decree that is sure to upset seafood lovers.

The seminary has deemed that prawns along with shrimps and crabs as makruh tahrim (strictly abominable).

Jamia Nizamia, which was established in 1876, is one of the oldest Islamic seminaries in the country. A decree issued on January 1 by Mufti Mohammad Azeemuddin deemed that prawns, shrimps and crabs as makruh tahrim (strictly abominable) and advised Muslims against eating it.

According to Islamic law, there are three categories of food – halal (allowed), haram (prohibited) and makruh (abominable).

In 2016, the same seminary had issued a fatwa against Muslims chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai. Jamia Nizamia had said that the slogan was un-Islamic and pertained to worshipping a mother goddess which was against the tenets of Islam.